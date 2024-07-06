Corruption & violence have turned West Bengal into ‘mini-Pakistan’: Tripura CM

Agartala, July 6 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that "corruption" and "unabated violence" have turned West Bengal into a “mini-Pakistan”.

“Uncontrolled corruption and unabated violence has turned West Bengal into a mini-Pakistan. In the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has won Odisha. In future, the BJP-led NDA will also come to power in West Bengal and Kerala,” the Chief Minister said during a function on Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's 124th birth anniversary, which was organised by the BJP.

The Chief Minister said that people want corruption and violence-free governance and if such a thing happens then the government would last long.

He said that the people are well aware of the Congress-led coalition government in Tripura and people of the state wholeheartedly wanted to come out from the clutches of the Communist rule.

He said that the BJP fulfilled the people’s aspiration by defeating the CPI (M)-led Left parties in the 2018 assembly polls.

“We would govern Tripura with all kinds of transparency like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the country,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s contribution and dedication, he said that he was not only an eminent barrister but also the first Minister of Industry of independent India.

“Shyama Prasad Mukherjee has always worked with the unwavering aim of keeping the state intact,” he added.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s day was observed all across Tripura with a series of discussions and various other functions.

