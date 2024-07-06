Botswana launches art exhibition to promote creative industry

Gaborone, July 6 (IANS) The 16th National Art, Basket and Craft Exhibition was launched in Gaborone, Botswana's capital.

Held under the theme "The Creative Industry: Botswana's Economic Future Redefined," the exhibition features about 70 paintings, sculptures and baskets, the country's most famous traditional craft product.

The exhibition will run until the end of August.

As part of this year's National Arts Festival, the exhibition provides a platform for Botswanan artists to showcase their talent, creativity and the rich cultural diversity of the country through fine art and crafts.

"Botswana is supporting the creative industry to become an important driver of the economy through the National Arts Festival, as part of its goal of transitioning from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy," said Bridget John, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture, during her remarks at the exhibition, reports Xinhua news agency.

John said that the National Arts Council of Botswana, established in 2020, aims to support and grow the creative industry by creating new opportunities in collaboration with the government and artists.

Monica Selelo, head of visual arts at the Ministry, said more than 14,000 artists participated this year in the festival from across the country, which promotes both visual arts (fashion, pottery, painting, graphic design, photography, and sculpting) and performing arts.

Selelo added that some of the artists have turned professional after participating in the event and are now able to sustain themselves and their families through their art and craft.

The festival begins in February with a registration notice from the government, followed by regional events mid-year, and culminates with national finals and awards presentations in Gaborone in July.

