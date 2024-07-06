Syrian president congratulates Pezeshkian on election as Iranian president

Damascus, July 6 (IANS) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as President of Iran.

In his congratulatory message, Assad highlighted Syria's commitment to strengthening the strategic relationship with Iran and wished the President-elect "success in all endeavours that safeguard Iran's security, stability, and resilience," Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

He said Iran is a "resilient country," and Syria has attached the greatest importance to "maintaining the highest level of relations" with Iran, reported Xinhua news agency.

The two countries have enjoyed enduring and significant ties rooted in decades of mutual respect, shared understanding, and steadfast principles, Assad noted, expressing his willingness to work with Pezeshkian to bolster strategic Syrian-Iranian relations and to open promising horizons for bilateral cooperation.

