Cops boycott Holi celebrations in Rajasthan, seek timely promotions

Jaipur, March 15 (IANS) Police personnel boycotted the Holi celebrations in Rajasthan on Saturday to press for their long-pending demands, including timely promotions.

Only senior officers were seen in the police lines, while junior policemen abstained from celebrations to press for their long-pending demands.

Primary demands of the cops include improvement in the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) process and changes in service conditions.

According to the Civil Security Coordinator Committee, police personnel from constables to inspectors have several crucial demands.

However, due to the absence of a recognised union, their voices go unheard, the committee said.

"Many jawans have expressed frustration over stagnation in promotions, stating that constables retire from the same post after years of service. However, employees in other government departments receive timely promotions," the panel said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended his support to the protesting policemen and urged the Bhajanlal government to take immediate action.

"After ensuring a peaceful and joyous Holi celebration for the public yesterday, today, our policemen are boycotting Holi due to their long-pending demands. I appeal to the Chief Minister, Shri @BhajanlalBjp, to intervene and make a positive decision regarding their grievances," Gehlot stated.

He further highlighted that police personnel have been demanding promotions via DPC, an increase in mess allowance, and weekly leave - issues previously addressed in Budget announcements.

"Holi is a festival that comes once a year. Our Leader of Opposition and several MLAs have already raised these demands in the Assembly, and we will continue to strongly advocate for them before the government," Gehlot added.

Gehlot urged the policemen to reconsider their boycott and celebrate Holi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.