Cops arrests four members of Shahrukh gang in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Four members of infamous Shahrukh gang, which is active in south Delhi, were nabbed while they were on their way to eliminate rivalry gang members, an official said on Wednesday.

He said that they have also recovered three country-made pistols, two sophisticated pistols and 13 bullets from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as Poshi Sharma aka Rohit Shooter (19), Nadeem alias Asraf (28), Gourav (22) and Rahman (26).

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that a specific input was received that four criminals of Bindapur area were involved in suspicious activities and they had huge quantities of illegal firearms and ammunition with them.

On September 15, as per information, a trap was laid in Bindapur area and at the instance of the informer all the four accused persons were apprehended by the police team.

On interrogation, it is revealed that Poshi is a budding criminal and he is very influenced by the gangsters.

“He also wanted to become like them. In May 2023, he came in contact with gang members of Shahrukh, who is in judicial custody, through local criminals and primarily operates in Ambedkar Nagar area of South district,” said the DCP.

“They gave him a task to eliminate gang members of the opposite gang in that area. He along with other local criminals who also work for the Shahrukh Gang made a plan and the weapons were provided to them by the gang members,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that Gaurav wanted to earn quick money and to make an influence in the area.

“As he was influenced by the gangster Shahrukh, he joined the gang. Nadeem and Rehman are also local criminals of the area and they also wanted to dominate in the area,” the DCP added.

