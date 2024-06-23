Cop sent to police lines for misbehaving with BJP leader

Lucknow, June 23 (IANS) A Sub-Inspector has been sent to police lines after he allegedly misbehaved with BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi in Uttar Pradesh.

Rakesh Tripathi told reporters that he was returning with his family from the airport on Saturday evening when Sub-Inspector with Lucknow Police Ashutosh Tripathi stopped his SUV on Shaheed Path and misbehaved with him on the pretext of checking.

Tripathi informed the DGP that though he introduced himself to the cop, the latter continued to misbehave with him. He said that his vehicle did not have a hooter or a pressure horn either.

BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal complained about the incident to UP DGP and Home Secretary and urged them to take action.

Acting on the complaint, the cop was sent to police lines on Sunday and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

