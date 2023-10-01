UP cop & home guard sexually harass woman in front of her fiance in Ghaziabad, FIR filed after 12 days

Ghaziabad, Oct 1 (IANS) In a shocking case, a couple was harassed and sexually abused by a constable, a home guard and an unidentified individual in plain clothes at a public park in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The police man pressured the young woman to engage in sexual activity and also demanded Rs 10,000 from the couple, deceitfully promising their release.

The couple endured the torture for about three hours before finally managing to leave only after transferring Rs 1,000 to the officer via the Paytm platform.

"The accused even touched my private part," the woman alleged in her complaint, which is in possession of IANS.

The incident occurred on September 16, but came to light on September 28, after the couple struggled for 12 days to get the FIR registered against the accused cops.The couple are engaged and the two had met in the park for a quiet moment which turned into a nightmare.

Finally, an FIR was officially filed at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station, resulting in the immediate suspension of the constable from 112-PRV at Sai Upvan.

Further actions are being pursued to hold the implicated home guard accountable and to investigate the third individual involved in this disturbing incident.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali Nagar police station) Nimish Patil, while divulging the details said that on September 28, an incident was reported in which a woman informed that within the jurisdiction of the Sai Upvan located in the police station's area, two police men from PRV 112 engaged in misbehavior, harassment, and demanded illegal money from her and her fiance.

"The police promptly registered a complaint in accordance with the relevant sections upon learning of the incident. Further investigation revealed that two police personnel were deployed on PRV 4757, one of whom was a constable, and the other a home guard," said the ACP.

"The constable was immediately suspended, and the department was notified for disciplinary action against the home guard. Information about a third individual involved in the incident was also obtained, and the police are taking preliminary legal actions in that regard," the ACP added.

