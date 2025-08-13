Conversion & trafficking case: MoS Suresh Gopi hears concerns of nun's family, assures support

Kochi, Aug 13 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Tourism and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi on Wednesday visited the home of Sister Preethi Mary, one of two Kerala-based nuns recently arrested in Chhattisgarh in connection with the forced conversion and human trafficking case, and assured her family of his full support.

According to the nun's brother, the minister listened to their concerns and pledged to stand by the nuns in addressing their needs.

"He heard us very patiently and said he will do everything he can to see how best things can be resolved," the nun's brother told the media.

However, Gopi did not address the press waiting outside, despite being trailed by reporters since his early-morning arrival in the state capital at 2.30 a.m. and his subsequent travel to Thrissur.

The case dates back to July 26, when Sister Mary and Sister Vandana Francis, members of the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate from Alappuzha, were "detained" by Bajrang Dal activists at a railway station in Chhattisgarh.

The activists alleged the nuns were attempting forced religious conversion and human trafficking while accompanying three tribal women from Narayanpur district to Agra for employment at a convent.

The nuns, along with a local man, were arrested and spent eight days in Durg Central Jail before being released on bail on August 2, following an order from a special NIA court in Bilaspur.

The arrests sparked a political and religious uproar in Kerala, where the Christian community - including many priests and nuns - holds significant influence, particularly in Thrissur. Gopi, who faced criticism for his silence during the controversy, was earlier targeted on social media by Yuhanon Mar Meletheos, Metropolitan of the Thrissur Diocese of the Orthodox Church.

In a pointed remark, the bishop wrote, "We haven't seen an actor from Thrissur, whom we elected and sent to Delhi. Should we inform the police?"

The minister's visit on Wednesday is being seen as an attempt to reach out to the Christian community in the wake of growing dissatisfaction over his public silence on the matter.

