Controversial middle-man rubbishes Pinarayi Vijayan's claims, says met on few occasions

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 13 (IANS) A couple of days after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denied any links with controversial middle-man T.G. Nandakumar, the latter on Wednesday claimed that they have met on four-five occasions and discussed the letter written by the solar scam accused alleging sexual exploitation, on two occasions.

On Monday, Vijayan told the Assembly that he had turned out Nandakumar from his room in the Kerala House, Delhi.

"Once in Delhi, I had to meet V.S.Achuthanandan who was staying in the Kerala House and I rang the doorbell. I realised that it was the wrong room when instead of Achuthanandan, Vijayan answered the door. I did not even enter the room, so what Vijayan said about turning me out has never happened. But at the height of the controversy that the solar scam accused was a victim of sexual exploitation which she claimedin her letter, I did meet Vijayan on two occasions. In all, I have met him four or five times. Since he became Chief Minister in 2016, till date, I have not met him,” said Nandakumar.

The Kerala Assembly on Monday witnessed a verbal dual between Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan over the CBI clearing thelate former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the case of the solar scam alleging that she was sexually exploited by him.

In the CBI report exonerating Chandy, reading out certain portions of that report by three-time legislator and Youth Congress state President ShafiParambil said as per the report there was no merit in the allegations of the victim and it was part of a conspiracy hatched by a few from the Leftwith "middleman" Nandakumar who brought the "victim" before Vijayan few days after he assumed office in 2016.

Nandakumar, however, said it was not after three days, it was after three months that the "victim" met Vijayan and briefed him about the exploitation

case.

"I wish to make one thing clear, I had no involvement in her meeting the Chief Minister,” added Nandakumar.

Now all eyes are on the Congress-led UDF as they are deliberating on the next move to highlight how Chandy was hunted. They are mulling a judicial or a CBI probe into the conspiracy which became a tool of the Left and used against Chandy at the 2016 and 2021 polls.

