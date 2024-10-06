Controversial Kerala Police ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar shunted out of key post

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (IANS) Kerala Police's controversial Additional Director General of Police, M.R. Ajith Kumar has been stripped of his key responsibility of Law and Order.

Under the scanner with the ruling Left Front's second-biggest constituent CPI calling for his removal from the key post, Ajith Kumar will now be the ADGP, Armed Battalions.

ADGP Manoj Abraham has been given the responsibility of Law and Order.

There were allegations that Ajith Kumar had met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at Thrissur during an RSS camp in December 2023. He was also accused of having met RSS ideologue Ram Madhav in Thiruvananthapuram a few months before.

Kerala Director General of Police Sheikh Darvesh Saheb had also given an adverse report against Ajith Kumar on his meetings with the RSS leaders. However, the Kerala Home Department, in the order shifting him, did not mention any action against Ajith Kumar and instead, it appears as a regular transfer or change of responsibility.

Estranged Left-backed Independent MLA P.V. Anvar has made several allegations against Ajith Kumar including his association with certain gold rackets along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Political Secretary P. Sasi.

CPI State Secretary Benoy Viswam welcomed the shunting out of Ajith Kumar from the post of ADGP, Law and Order.

Talking to media persons, he said that this was a victory of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The CPI has come out strongly against the state government for Ajith Kumar continuing as ADGP, Law and Order.

With the Assembly session on, the CPI had, according to sources in the party, been planning to boycott proceedings if the government did not take any action against the controversial officer.

