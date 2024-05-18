Constitution will be in danger if Cong comes to power: MP CM

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday claimed that the Constitution will be in danger if the Congress comes to power.

He strongly rebutted the charge by the INDIA bloc and the Congress that if the BJP was voted to power the Constitution would be changed.

He also added that the Constitution has been amended over 100 times and the Congress cannot forget that during its rule it was amended the maximum number of times.

At a press conference on the concluding day of campaigning for polling in 13 constituencies in Maharashtra slated for May 20, Yadav further said that the Congress plays divide and rule while the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government have been implementing policies for inclusive growth while taking care of all sections of society.

Yadav accused the Congress of putting a record number of Opposition leaders in jail while denying the AAP founder and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations that the BJP-led central government is putting Opposition leaders in prisons across the country.

Yadav questioned why Congress leaders were not going to Ayodhya to pay obeisance at the Ram Temple.

“This is because they are scared of losing their vote bank,” he alleged.

He also accused the Congress of insulting Hindutva ideologue Savarkar and BR Ambedkar and still approaching the voters for votes.

“The people will not vote for them as the Congress is hungry for power,’’ he added.

