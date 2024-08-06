Consent for prosecution: All eyes on Guv’s move over petition against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 6 (IANS) All eyes in Karnataka are on Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s move regarding a petition seeking consent for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Given the intense political activity surrounding this development, sources confirmed that the stage is set for potential strife between the Governor’s office and the Karnataka government.

The issue came to the forefront after Governor Gehlot returned from New Delhi to the state capital, Bengaluru.

He will now have to make a decision on a petition filed by social activist TJ Abraham.

The Council of Ministers has advised him to withdraw the petition against CM Siddaramaiah and reject Abraham’s complaint.

Sources indicate that CM Siddaramaiah will receive another notice from the Governor seeking his explanation.

Should the Governor grant consent for prosecution, it has been decided to challenge this decision in court and take the fight to the Supreme Court if needed.

The Congress high command has also decided to launch a national agitation, alleging highhandedness by the Raj Bhavan and the Centre.

Sources have further confirmed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has obtained all relevant information about the MUDA case from state leaders, including former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Senior officers in central Intelligence agencies are also gathering information on the matter. Considering the complexities and potential ramifications, the BJP is making strategic moves.

The Governor is contemplating various actions against CM Siddaramaiah, including the possibility of handing over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or establishing a judicial commission headed by a serving justice of the High Court.

Currently, the Karnataka government has formed a one-man panel of retired High Court Justice, PN Desai to investigate the issue.

A decision by the Governor is expected after August 12, once the Parliament session concludes.

This timing is intended to prevent the Opposition from creating a disturbance in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s padyatra demanding CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the issue has entered its fourth day in the state.

The BJP is confident of obtaining CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

Congress sources indicate that the high command, particularly Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, supports CM Siddaramaiah and has given the state leadership the freedom to address the issue both legally and politically.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has challenged the Opposition that they can’t touch CM Siddaramaiah and also stated that Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy is hatching a conspiracy to send him to jail.

On the other hand, state BJP President, BY Vijayendra and Kumaraswamy maintain that all documents pertaining to MUDA were released by Dy CM Shivakumar, who is next in line for the post of the CM and he is enacting a drama in front of people and the media.

