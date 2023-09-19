Consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy: Congress on Cabinet's reported nod to women reservation bill

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Congress on Monday welcomed the reported decision of the Union Cabinet to clear the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that it has been a long-standing demand of the party but noted that it could have very well discussed in all-party meeting and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "It’s been a long-standing demand of the Congress party to implement women’s reservation."

"We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill." "This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy. The history behind the move is chronicled here," he said, while replying to his post on Sunday about the Women's Reservation Bill.

Ramesh, who is also Congress communication incharge shared the 2018 letter of former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Women's Reservation Bill.

In a post on Twitter on July 16, 2018, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our Prime Minister says he’s a crusader for women’s empowerment? Time for him to rise above party politics, walk-his-talk & have the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament. The Congress offers him its unconditional support. Attached is my letter to the Prime Minister."

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that if the government introduced the Women's Reservation Bill, it will be a victory for the Congress and its allies.

In a post on X, the former Union Minister said: "If the government introduces the Women's Reservation Bill tomorrow, it will be a victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government. Remember, it was during the UPA government that the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on 9-3-2010.

"In its 10th year, the BJP is resurrecting the Bill that it had buried in the hope that the clamour for the Bill will die. On the contrary, at every opportunity -- most recently at the CWC at Hyderabad -- the Congress has vociferously pleaded for the Bill to be passed in Parliament. Let's hope that the Bill will be introduced and passed in the ongoing Session."

Earlier in the day, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and party Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reiterated the demand of passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament's Special Session.

The remarks from the Congress leaders came after the buzz of Union Cabinet clearing the much awaited Bill. Reports also suggested that the Bill is likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.