CBI takes over Samabay Samity cheating case in WB from CID

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into a case related to the Alipurduar Mahila Rindan Samabay Samity in West Bengal, which allegedly cheated its 21,163 members to the tune of Rs 50 crore from the West Bengal CID.

The loans were given on the 'whims' of the Samity officials, and though the CID was investigating the scam for the past three years, the borrowers who took money never returned it. The CBI took over the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI re-registered the case against the management of the Mahila Rindan Samabay Samity under the relevant Sections of the IPC.

Alok Roy, a resident of Alipurduar, had lodged a complaint in this respect.

The Mahila Rindan Samabay Samity was formed on January 18, 2000. It employed a number of agents to collect money from the public with an assurance to return the same as and when required.

Roy mentioned in his complaint that he had apprehension whether the Samity had any proper licence or permission from the appropriate authority to carry out such type of activity.

It was alleged in the complaint that the society authorities without following proper norms, illegally and maliciously issued huge numbers of loans to various people on their whims and the depositors did not get back their money from the said society due to its malpractices.

"This resulted in pecuniary loss of general depositors and also caused illegal pecuniary gain to some office-bearers of the society. The entire matter was reported to the authorities concerned. Roy had apprehension as to whether the society had any proper permission to grant loan to any person and give public money deposited by them in good faith on their whims to any person of their choice. Roy alleged that due to this malpractice, the depositors faced harassment and the selected issuance of huge loans to public of their choice needed an inquiry," read the FIR.

The Calcutta High Court noted in its order that the Samity had failed to return the money to the depositors.

"I have gone through a report filed by the CID, West Bengal, in respect of this matter where Alipurduar Mahila Rindan Samabay Samity failed to return the money to the petitioners who are depositors. From the report of the CID, it appears that there were 21,163 members of the society. It was not even a co-operative society though it has used the words 'Samabay Samity'.

"It has been alleged by the petitioners that the money deposited by the members of the society shall be not less than Rs 50 crore and this amount has been given as loan to different borrowers whose names are not known even though the CID is investigating the matter for the last nearly three years. The borrowers took the money and never returned it," the Calcutta High Court noted while transferring the case to the CBI.

