Congress will lose again: Dilip Jaiswal slams LoP Gandhi

Patna, June 7 (IANS) BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that wherever Gandhi campaigns, the Congress party loses elections.

His remarks came a day after Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's high-profile visit to Gaya and Nalanda districts in Bihar, where the Congress leader criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Rahul Gandhi went to Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh — and Congress lost the elections there. Now he has come to Bihar, and Congress will lose again,” said Jaiswal while speaking to the mediapersons in Patna.

He further said, “Rahul Gandhi will drown the Congress party’s ship in Bihar as well.”

LoP Gandhi, during his visit, had accused PM Modi of surrendering under pressure from US President Donald Trump during last month’s Indo-Pakistan military standoff, referring to the events surrounding 'Operation Sindoor' and the subsequent ceasefire.

LoP Gandhi also labelled Bihar as the “crime capital of India”, blaming both PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In response, Dilip Jaiswal strongly defended Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that Bihar has made rapid strides in development under his leadership since 2005.

“Nitish Kumar always thinks about Bihar’s development. He takes our class for one-and-a-half to two hours regularly, teaching us how to work better for Bihar,” Jaiswal said.

“He is like a teacher who constantly pushes us to do more for the progress of the state,” Jaiswal said.

Dilip Jaiswal also criticised Rahul Gandhi for his stand on caste-based census and reservation for backward caste people of the country.

“Rahul Gandhi should first answer why the Congress government suppressed the Kaka Kalelkar report for 30 years. Why was the Backward Classes Commission not given constitutional status? This shows their double-faced nature.

"I stated that the Congress is the master, meaning the owner and its master have deceived people repeatedly. History and records clearly show that Congress has consistently opposed the rights of the backward and extremely backward classes,” Jaiswal said.

The BJP leader’s comments reflect the growing political heat in Bihar as the state braces for the next electoral battles expected to take place in October and November.

Rahul Gandhi's visit and his criticism of the state and central governments have triggered strong reactions from BJP leaders, who are aiming to consolidate their support base ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

