Congress slams govt over import management system for IT hardware, says yet another example of Modi government’s FAST approach

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) A day after the government rolled out an ‘import management system’ for IT hardware, including laptops and computers, modifying its initial stance of imposing physical restrictions, the Congress on Friday hit back saying that it is yet another example of the Modi Government’s FAST (First Act, Subsequently Think) approach.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Yet another example of Modi Government’s FAST (First Act, Subsequently Think) approach. On August 3, 2023 a mandatory licencing system was announced for import of electronic goods like laptops and tablets. Expectedly, the announcement was widely and rightly criticised. On August 4, 2023 the government deferred the licencing system by introducing a three-month-long transition period.”

The Rajya Sabha MP added, “On October 13, 2023, complete withdrawal of laptop import restrictions announced. So this is the cycle. Announce then, defer then, withdraw.”

His remarks came after the government on Thursday rolled out an ‘import management system’ for IT hardware, including laptops and computers, modifying its initial stance of imposing physical restrictions, months after suddenly announcing the move to introduce a licence system which was aimed at boosting domestic production but had drawn flak from industry as an interference with free trade.

The move is a breather for companies like HP, Apple, Dell, Lenovo and others who rely on imports to meet the surge in demand in the country for their PCs, laptops and tablets, especially in the festive season.

Under the proposed system, IT hardware companies will be required to register and disclose data related to their imports, and countries from which they import, among other things.

