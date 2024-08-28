Congress slams CM Vijayan for not probing Hema panel's findings

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (IANS) Congress on Wednesday slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government for not taking follow-up action on the explosive Hema Committee report which probed the working condition of women in the Malayalam film industry.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that it has been more than 10 days since the report was officially published which talks about the widespread criminal acts happening in the film industry, but no action has been taken so far.

He posed a few questions to CM Vijayan and wanted answers to them. “It is a criminal act on the part of the authorities who are trying to hide the sexual attack on women and also under the provisions of the POCSO Act. The report mentions these and the Vijayan government has done nothing,” said Satheesan.

“The Hema Committee report was handed out by the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and it has now surfaced that the state government has cut out more pages than what the CIC had asked. We wish to know why this was done and whether was it done to save some people,” asked Satheesan.

“The report points out how drugs have become a part of the film industry. Wish to know what action the Vijayan government has taken,” said Satheesan while asking why the Vijayan government has adopted a soft approach on the grave report.

Incidentally, the only action that the Vijayan government has so far taken is the constitution of a special police team, which includes four women IPS officers. The team has started taking statements from the victims.

Satheesan stated that what the Vijayan government should do is act on the findings of the report and not wait for the victims to come out with their complaints.

The Congress party is to stage a statewide protest on Thursday and their demands include the resignation of State Minister for Culture and Films Saji Cherian and also actor-turned-politician State Minister for Transport K.B. Ganesh Kumar.

Minister Cherian had initially taken a strong position in favour of Ranjith. And, Minister Kumar, who is otherwise vocal on most issues, has gone silent, as he is also alleged to be shielding the tainted AMMA members, of which he is also a member.

