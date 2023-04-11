Congress says Pilot's fast 'anti-party activity' but terms him 'indisputable asset'

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Hours ahead of Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot's fast against his party state government's "inaction" on corruption of the previous government, Congress state in charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday termed the agitation against the party interest and an anti-party activity.

"Sachin Pilot's day-long fast tomorrow (Tuesday) is against the party interests and is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public," he said in a statement.

"I have been an AICC in-charge for the last 5 months and Pilot has never discussed this issue with me. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress," Randhawa added.

The Congress on Sunday came out in support of veteran party leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after his former deputy Pilot claimed that he did not act on any complaint against BJP leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over corruption allegations, and announced holding a one-day fast on April 11 as a mark of protest.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "The Congress government in Rajasthan with Gehlot as Chief Minister has implemented a large number of schemes and taken many new initiatives that have impacted the people profoundly. This has given the state a leadership position in governance in our country."

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan was an outstanding success made possible by the dedication and determination of the party organisation in the state.

Earlier, hitting out at Gehlot, Pilot said: "No action was taken on corruption in the Vasundhara government. While being in the opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted. As 6-7 months are left for the election, questions could be raised if there was any alliance between Gehlot and Raje. Action will have to be taken soon to prove that it is not. Congress workers should also feel that there is no difference between our words and actions."

