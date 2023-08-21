Congress remembers Ahmed Patel on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday recalled the contributions of party leader Ahmed Patel on his birth anniversary saying throughout his political career he remained a support system which anchored the party at all times.Kharge in a tweet said, "Recalling the contribution of senior Congress leader and a valued colleague, Ahmed Patel ji on his birth anniversary."

"Throughout his political career, he remained a devoted Congressman, and a support system which anchored the party at all times. His simplicity shall always remain in our hearts," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh remembered Patel on his birth anniversary saying that for years he was a pillar of the party and his effective troubleshooting skills were acknowledged as legendary.

In a tweet, Ramesh said, "Ahmed Patel, who succumbed to COVID-19 almost 3 years back, would have been 74 today. For years he was a pillar of the Congress party organisation."

"Totally self-effacing and low-profile, he had friends in all political parties. His personality lent itself to effective troubleshooting and crisis management in which his skills were acknowledged to be legendary and is still recalled. He was friend, philosopher and guide to a vast many," the Congress communication in-charge said.

Patel was very close to the Gandhi family. He died on November 25, 2020, due to Covid related health issues.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel also served as the political secretary to Sonia Gandhi. He had also been appointed as the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee in 2018.

