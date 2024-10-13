Congress' relevance as national entity declining: JD(U) leader on BKU chief's remarks

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) After Bharatiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Charuni remarked that only Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can revive Congress, Janata Dal (United)'s national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said the grand old party's relevance as a national entity has been steadily declining and now hardly mattered who leads it.

The JD(U) leader said, "Such questions have been raised within the Congress before, but the party's relevance as a national entity has been steadily declining no matter who leads Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi."

He added that as an important political party, Congress should be fulfilling the role of a responsible opposition. "However, it is failing to demonstrate the level of accountability the nation expects it to perform. In this context, whether the leadership remains with Rahul Gandhi or shifts to Priyanka Gandhi, it doesn't matter," he said, expressing doubt on Congress' ability to see a revival anytime soon.

BKU chief Charuni, who is also the founder of the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party, exclusively told IANS that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be the chief of the Congress party.

"If the command of the party is in the hands of Priyanka Gandhi instead of Rahul, then the Congress party can be saved. Of course, Rahul Gandhi can keep working inside the party, but if the command is in the hands of Priyanka, then the party can be revived, otherwise, the BJP's rule will not go away from Haryana," Charuni remarked.

Charuni's remarks came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exceeded expectations in the Haryana Assembly, securing 48 seats -- an increase from the 40 seats it won in 2019. The Congress fell short with 37 seats, while Independents captured three.

In a direct criticism of Congress leadership in Haryana, Charuni blamed former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the party's defeat. "The atmosphere that was created in favour of Congress in Haryana was due to us, the farmers, but the party couldn't make the best out of it," Charuni said, further criticising Congress for mirroring the BJP's approach and failing to stand with farmers. Taking a direct swipe at Hooda, Charuni remarked, "He is the biggest reason for Congress' defeat because he did not compromise with anyone, and the party placed all the responsibility on him."

