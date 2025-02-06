Congress rejects Exit Poll predictions, confident of comeback in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) A host of Congress leaders dismissed the findings of Delhi Assembly exit polls and voiced confidence about making a comeback in the national capital on back of people's support.

With most exit polls forecasting a debacle for the Congress, and comfortable victory for the BJP, leaders from both Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have dismissed these predictions, claiming the party's return to power is inevitable.

Congress leader Ajai Rai, speaking to IANS said, "The people of Delhi will make a thoughtful decision. Congress has seen a rise in support and we are determined to build on that momentum. From having no presence last time to securing more votes and seats now, Congress will surge ahead, not just in Delhi, but across the country."

Pramod Tiwari reacting to Exit Polls predictions said, "We can't trust exit polls. The Congress vote share is steadily growing. We're confident that we will form the next government in Delhi."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was equally dismissive of the exit polls, recalling the shocking results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Exit polls have failed repeatedly," she said.

"During the last national elections, some predicted over 400 seats for certain parties, only for them to be proven wrong. People are waiting for the actual results to be announced. It's clear that the people of Delhi have voted for those who are truly working for them. Despite the misuse of central agencies against those striving for schools and hospitals in Delhi, the voters will stand with those who are fighting for their rights."

Despite ruling Delhi from 1998 to 2013, Congress has struggled in recent years, failing to win a single seat in both the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections. In 2025, most exit polls are projecting a continued slide, with the Congress not expected to secure any seats in the capital.

BJP, on the other hand, is widely expected to come out on top, while current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is anticipated to lose his grip on power.

The final results of Delhi Assembly elections will be declared on February 8 and all eyes will be on whether Congress can defy the predictions.

