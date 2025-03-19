Congress protests over illegal mining in Rajasthan Assembly, walks out after uproar

Jaipur, March 19 (IANS) The issue of illegal gravel mining sparked heated debate in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, with Congress leaders creating a ruckus and raising slogans during the Zero hour.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully brought up the matter through an adjournment motion, alleging that illegal mining is rampant across the state.

Jully emphasized the gravity of the situation by citing High Court's remarks, stating that if the Rajasthan Police fails to act against illegal miners, the assistance from CRPF should be sought.

“What bigger example of lawlessness can there be than this?” he questioned.

Jully accused government ministers of permitting illegal mining and likened the administration’s inaction to "Kumbhakaran’s deep slumber."

He urged the government to wake up and take action and quoted that even MLAs from the ruling party raised concerns over illegal mining, highlighting its severity.

Over the past two years, 322 cases related to illegal gravel mining have been registered.

Earlier, when MLA Mukesh Bhakar did not turn up despite the question being asked in the Question Hour, the ruling party’s chief whip raised questions.

Jogeshwar Garg said that the MLA has questions against the contractors. It should be investigated whether he has been kidnapped or has been offered any bribe.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jully said that many times MLAs are unable to turn up, there is a delay, but it is not right to make allegations like this.

