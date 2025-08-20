Congress pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 81st birth anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Congress party paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Wednesday, marking the occasion of his birth anniversary, also celebrated as 'Sadbhavana Divas'.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal arrived at the Veer Bhumi in New Delhi, along with many party leaders and workers, to pay their solemn respects to the former Prime Minister.

Suring this occasion, Priyanka Gandhi's husband, businessman Robert Vadra and their son Raihan Vadra also paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as India's Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989, assumed office following the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At the age of 40, he became the youngest Prime Minister in Indian history.

Rajiv Gandhi led the country until the 1989 general elections, after which he served as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He resigned in December 1990, just six months before he was assassinated in a brutal terrorist attack.

Earlier in the day, marking the occasion, Congress took to X and posted, "On the birth anniversary of the architect of modern India, 'Bharat Ratna' former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ji, we offer countless salutations. On this Sadbhavana Divas, remembering Rajiv Gandhi ji's dreams, we reaffirm his resolve."

Kharge also took to social media and paid tributes to the former Prime Minister, calling him a "remarkable leader" who propelled the country into the 21st century.

"Today, as we observe Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a remarkable leader who inspired hope in millions and propelled India into the 21st century. Innumerable achievements for India exemplified Rajiv Gandhi's legacy and brought transformative changes in the country. We pay our deepest respects to him on his birth anniversary," the Congress chief posted on X.

