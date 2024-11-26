Congress MLAs should not question guarantee schemes: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that the Congress MLAs should not question the guarantee schemes.

“Guarantee schemes will not be halted. We have promised the people about the guarantee schemes and we will remain committed. Congress MLAs should not question the guarantee schemes. We will initiate disciplinary action against those MLAs who will talk against the guarantee schemes,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He added that if any ineligible individuals are benefiting from these schemes, it will be reviewed and rectified, adding that these schemes bring nearly Rs 250 crore to each constituency which is for the developmental works.

Earlier, Congress MLA H.R Gaviappa said that the government should stop the guarantee schemes and provide funds instead.

“I don’t believe he would have made such a statement. If he has, we will seek clarification and issue a notice. A show-cause notice will also be issued to him,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

On Tuesday, MLA Gaviyappa retracted his statement after facing backlash, stating that there is no dearth of funds for the development of his constituency and guarantee schemes should not be stopped at any cost.

Reacting to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's statement that approval for the Mahadayi project will be granted soon, the Deputy Chief Minister said that is ‘great news’.

“Let the Mahadayi project be approved. Similarly, as promised by respected Deve Gowda, let the Mekedatu project also get approval. We are ready to make use of any support that benefits our state,” he said.

