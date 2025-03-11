Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh questions MP govt’s Skill Development project

Bhopal, March 11 (IANS) Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh on Tuesday questioned the Madhya Pradesh government’s allocation of funds for the ‘Chief Minister's Seekho-Kamao Yojana’ (CMSKY), claiming that only Rs 30 crore has been sanctioned so far against the scheme’s estimated requirement of nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

The CMSKY aims to enhance skill development by providing financial assistance of Rs 8,000 per month for up to six months to eligible candidates, helping them adapt to modern industry demands.

Addressing the media on the second day of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s budget session, Singh said the state's skill development department had sought Rs 1,000 crore for the scheme, but the government allocated only Rs 30 crore.

"I had raised a question regarding the funds sanctioned for CMSKY, and it was revealed that merely Rs 30 crore has been allocated so far. The BJP government makes tall claims about its schemes, but the reality is quite different," Singh alleged.

The skill development initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and industry demands, equipping young people with the necessary tools to improve employability and entrepreneurship. For rural youth, the programme offers specialised training in agriculture, handicrafts, dairy farming, and traditional crafts, ensuring skills that align with the local economy.

According to state government reports, various vocational training programmes in fields such as construction, textile production, automobile repair, healthcare, and information technology are being conducted at Skill Development Centres across Madhya Pradesh.

The government has also been fostering industry-academia partnerships to align training curricula with employer demands, ensuring better job prospects for trainees.

The budget session of the MP Assembly began on Monday amid protests by the opposition Congress over various issues. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s BJP government is expected to present at least five key bills for discussion and approval before the session concludes on March 24.

