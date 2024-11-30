'Congress mindset': Kavinder Gupta slams oppn party for supporting India-Pakistan cricketing ties

Jammu, Nov 30 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Jammu and Kashmir's former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta has hit out at the Congress for advocating cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, accusing the party of compromising national integrity for political gains.

"This might be the Congress mindset," Gupta stated, emphasising the painful experiences of Jammu and Kashmir residents, who have recently faced a surge in terrorist violence. “We, the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, have witnessed brutal killings due to terrorism in the past month. For the Congress to push for normalisation through cricket matches despite such events, shows their disregard for the sacrifices of the people. They believe relationships can be built with those who oppose our country’s unity and integrity -- purely a vote-bank politics," Gupta told IANS.

Highlighting the electoral setbacks of the Congress, Gupta said, “People have taught Congress a lesson. Their defeats in the Maharashtra and Haryana elections are enough proof that people are rejecting their divisive ideology. In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress has been completely wiped out. Their anti-national and divisive approach will not be tolerated."

Gupta also spoke on the recent attacks on Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh, linking the incidents to growing Islamic fundamentalism in the region. He warned the neighbouring country to take immediate corrective measures.

“Such incidents are a direct result of Islamic extremism. The Government of India is closely monitoring the situation, and if Bangladesh does not take steps to ensure the safety of minorities, appropriate actions may be initiated,” Gupta told IANS.

Incidents of violence and vandalism against the minority Hindu community have been on the rise in Bangladesh, especially after the new interim regime under Muhammad Yunus took over in August this year. On Friday, three Hindu temples were reportedly vandalised by mobs in Bangladesh's Chattogram as the protests and violence in the country intensified over the arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of ISKCON Bangladesh.

The atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and images of the Indian flag being disrespected there have created a tense atmosphere between the two neighbours.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.