Congress leader Vivek Tankha writes to MP CM, urges to abolish law dealing with dacoits in Chambal

Bhopal, Aug 4 (IANS) Congress' Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Vivek Tankha, on Monday, wrote a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, requesting to abolish the 'Madhya Pradesh Dakaiti Aur Vyapharan Prabhavit Kshetra Adhiniyam (MPDAA), 1981.

Bringing to his notice the state government's record that all dacoits from Chambal (Chambal ka beehad) have been eliminated, and the presence of no new dacoit was declared after 2007, this law should be abolished to ensure that "it is not misused" when the law had already served its purpose.

"Any law is enacted according to social, economic and the law and order situation of the current government, and when the law had served its purpose for which it was enacted, it becomes necessary to bring some change (amendment) or abolish it," Tankha wrote in his latter.

Revealing some other facts and backgrounds about this law, Congress leader Tankha while highlighting that despite the state government has declared that "no dacoit is now living in Chambal after 2007, more than 900 FIRs have been registered under this Act between 2020 and 2023".

"Noting that misuse of this law is creating social enmity, becoming a burden for judiciary and the government, various social organisations, and individual experts have suggested for a change in this law," Supreme Court lawyer Tankha wrote.

He also reminded that former Congress MLA from Bhind, Mewaram Jatav had also put a proposal to abolish this "irrelevant" law in the Assembly in 2023.

There are concerns about the impact of the law on individuals, particularly youth, who may be wrongly implicated due to the broad application of the law's provisions.

"Knowing your administrative ability, commitment towards the people of Madhya Pradesh and your prompt response in making the state's law and order better, I believe that you (CM Mohan Yadav) will take a decision on this suggestion," the Congress leader said.

The "Madhya Pradesh Dakaiti Aur Vyapharan Prabhavit Kshetra Adhiniyam, 1981" (Madhya Pradesh Dacoity and Kidnapping Affected Areas Act, 1981) was enacted by the Madhya Pradesh State Legislature to address dacoity and kidnapping in the affected areas.

It provides for the declaration of such areas, speedy trials, and special courts, as well as punishments for specified offences and the attachment of properties acquired through illegal means.

