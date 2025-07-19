Congress holds 'Samvidhan Bachao Rally' in Alwar; Rajasthan Cong chief targets BJP, raises key issues

Jaipur, July 19 (IANS) The Congress, on Saturday, organised a "Samvidhan Bachao" (Save Constitution) rally in Rajasthan's Alwar, which was attended by prominent party leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra thanked the people of Alwar for electing a large number of party MLAs during the Assembly elections.

He highlighted the Congress high command's decision to appoint Tika Ram Jully as Rajasthan's Leader of Opposition as a major recognition for the district.

Reflecting on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Dotasra admitted to shortcomings, saying that although the grassroots Congress workers toiled hard, the current BJP-led state leadership failed to deliver.

He expressed confidence that with dedicated efforts from now, the Congress would emerge victorious in future Assembly and parliamentary elections.

Taking a jibe at the BJP-led state government, the State Congress President said, "The leaders in power today are intoxicated with arrogance, power and money. Instead of working for the nation, they are busy misusing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against opposition leaders and spreading religious divisiveness."

He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priorities, saying, "When he was projected as the Prime Ministerial candidate, it was promised he would uplift the poor, support farmers, and improve education. But since becoming the country's Prime Minister, he's more focused on foreign visits, designer suits, and has ignored real issues."

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Dotasra raised concerns about former US President Donald Trump's recent claim that five Indian fighter jets were shot down, questioning the Centre's silence on the matter.

"Why is the Prime Minister, who once spoke so strongly on foreign policy, silent now?" he asked.

On the farmers' protest, the State Congress President accused the state government of betraying farmers by introducing and then repealing the controversial farm laws only after months of agitation.

Dotasra also alleged the rampant misuse of constitutional bodies, saying, "The ED never raids BJP leaders like Bhupender Yadav, the Union Minister from Alwar. When the ED acts only against the Opposition, it raises questions about whether the country is still governed by the Constitution or by dictatorship."

He also alleged a Rs 500 crore scam in Alwar, claiming BJP leaders crossed all limits by taking electoral bond donations in exchange for favours.

He said that leaders like Ajit Pawar, once accused of corruption, are now Deputy Chief Ministers in a BJP-ruled governments, which exposes the hypocrisy of the ruling party.

Commenting on Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Dotasra said, "He should focus on performance instead. Even within BJP, no one wanted him as Chief Minister. Now that he is the Chief Minister, we respect the constitutional process. But what has he done? Panchayat elections are not being conducted, English medium schools are being closed, cases are filed against those who dissent, and mafias -- from land to gravel to now even encroaching on lion sanctuary boundaries -- are thriving."

He concluded by stating that such circumstances necessitate rallies like 'Samvidhan Bachao' as the Constitution and democratic values are under threat in the country.

The rally was attended by senior party leaders, including State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, Congress General Secretary Jitendra Singh, Rajasthan Congress In-charge and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, AICC Secretary Chiranjeev Rao, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, several MLAs, MPs, party candidates, and senior Congress workers.

