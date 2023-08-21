Congress govt not understanding pain of farmers in K’taka, says BJP

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Claiming that over 16 districts are facing a drought-like situation in Karnataka, the BJP on Monday slammed the Congress-led government accusing it of not understanding the pain of farmers, and succumbing to the political pressure.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: “Over 16 districts in Karnataka face drought-like situation. Around 85 talukas are being marred by a huge rain deficit. Amid these challenging conditions faced by our farmers, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar without court consultation or an all-party meeting, made the decision to release 10 TMC of Cauvery water (to Tamil Nadu). This move can be clearly attributed to pressure from their senior ‘Ghamandiya Gathbandhan’ (arrogant alliance) with the DMK.”

He said that the Congress leaders have an illustrious track record of responding to pressures of DMK.

“If we delve into history, even during the 2G scam, it was the same issue. Today, the farmers are paying with their lives for this type of Congress politics.”

He said that there is an agricultural distress in many districts and none of the top government officials including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the Agriculture Minister have visited the drought-affected areas.

“Their travel was confined to Delhi and Bangalore, without stepping out to understand the crisis or understand the pain of the farmers,” the Minister said.

He said that rather than addressing the farmers' problems, the Agriculture Minister of Karnataka has become embroiled in a corruption scam. “His own staff within the agriculture ministry has accused him of corruption.”

He said that the Karnataka government is characterised by misgovernance, lies and apathy towards the farmers and other communities.

