Congress flays BJP for 'politicising' Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The Congress has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of "politicising" Operation Sindoor for its own benefit. The party has already planned nationwide rallies to demand answers from the Prime Minister, particularly on US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the alleged "suspension of the operation".

Speaking at a press conference, senior Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, voiced their concerns over the "BJP's attempt to claim credit for a military action that rightfully belongs to the armed forces and the country as a whole".

The Congress leadership declared its intent to hold ‘Jai Hind’ rallies across different states, with LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expected to lead the movement and address the media later in the week.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, and other leaders attended the meeting, resulting in a resolution reaffirming the party’s commitment to unity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi extended full support to the government and the armed forces.

Congress leaders have also sought a special Parliamentary session to discuss the security situation and reiterate the historic 1994 resolution on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

They questioned why Trump made an unprecedented "ceasefire announcement", while the Prime Minister remained silent.

Further raising concerns, Ramesh pointed to reports that the Prime Minister would meet only NDA chief ministers on May 25, excluding those from opposition-led states. He condemned what he described as the BJP's strategy of "maximum silence on real issues and maximum politicisation".

The Congress has repeatedly demanded an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister to clarify India’s stance on external involvement in its security affairs. Despite their calls for unity, they lamented the Prime Minister’s continued reluctance to engage. The party remains firm in its stance against the "politicisation of national security", demanding transparency and collective resolve.

