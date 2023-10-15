Congress' first Telangana list triggers discontent at few places

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) The announcement of the first list of candidates by the Congress on Sunday for the Telangana Assembly elections has triggered discontent in the party at a few places.

Aspirants, who were denied tickets, have raised banner of revolt and threatened to quit the party.

R. Laxman Reddy, who was aspiring for ticket from Uppal constituency, broke down at a press conference after the party fielded his rival Parameswar Reddy. He lashed out at state Congress President A. Revanth Reddy and said he would send his resignation to party leader Sonia Gandhi.

Another ticket aspirant from the same constituency, S. Somasekhar Reddy also trained guns on Revanth Reddy. He alleged that Revanth Reddy was working for the victory of the BRS candidate.

Somasekhar Reddy said he, along with others, will work to defeat Revanth Reddy in Kodangal constituency.

Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC headquarters, witnessed protests by the supporters of the leaders who were denied tickets. Some minority workers of the party staged a protest over denial of tickets to outsiders in the old city of Hyderabad.

They disrupted the press conference of senior leader Mallu Ravi. The protestors burnt an effigy in front of Gandhi Bhavan.

In Medchal constituency, supporters of two leaders nearly came to blows over the ticket issue.

Supporters of Harshvardhan Reddy vented their anger after the party decided to field T. Jangaiah Yadav. In Kollapur constituency, supporters of Jagdeswar Rao removed the banners and posters at the party office to protest denial of ticket to their leader.

They alleged that Revanth Reddy sold tickets to Jupally Krishna Rao. Rao, who recently quit BRS to join the Congress, has been named as the Congress candidate.

The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 55 candidates. Elections for 119-member Telangana assembly are scheduled on November 30.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.