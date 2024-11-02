Congress failed to deliver, BJP has a track record of fulfilling promises: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday responded sharply to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the grand old party was making a mockery of its own by engaging in such rhetoric.

He said that Congress has consistently failed to deliver on its promises, whereas the BJP has always stood by its promises and went an extra mile to fulfill them.

At a media briefing at BJP national headquarters on Saturday, Trivedi questioned the consistency of Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks and suggested that his shifting comments only goes to reflect the internal confusion within the party.

According to Trivedi, Kharge’s comments inadvertently revealed that BJP governance is a boon for the country, while the Congress governance led to economic mismanagement and setbacks.

Taking a sharp dig, he said, "the party which was once shaped with Gandhian ideals has now transformed into Rahul Gandhi Congress."

Highlighting BJP’s achievements under PM Modi, Trivedi emphasised initiatives like the Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as significant milestones.

He mentioned that these achievements are inspired by the principle of helping the poor, similar to the ideals of Lord Ram.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has re-established the credibility of the leaders in front of the public. Increasing taxes on luxurious items continuously in the last few budgets and providing free food grains to the needy people, running welfare schemes for them, inspired by Lord Ram's ideal of helping the poor. By contrast, Congress brings fiscal irresponsibility. Congress-led states such as Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka are struggling to meet financial commitments like paying salaries, reflecting poor governance,” he said.

Trivedi went on to underscore BJP’s success in areas such as job creation, economic growth, internal and external security, and international relations.

He stated that PM Modi has elevated India’s global stature and propelled the country on a path of rapid development.

Reflecting on PM Modi’s stance against corruption, Trivedi quoted latter's famous slogan, “I will neither eat nor let others eat,” suggesting that this commitment has disrupted Congress’ patterns of governance. He added that Congress’ frustration stems from their inability to operate as they did during former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure, when only a fraction of allocated funds reached the public.

In reference to Congress’ declining popularity, Trivedi claimed that Congress is at its lowest point in its 139-year history. He said that Congress has had leaders who faced public criticism in the past, but the current leadership has reduced the party to an object of ridicule.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.