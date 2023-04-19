Congress demands special Assembly session to discuss Navi Mumbai tragedy

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Upping the ante against the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance in Maharashtra, the Opposition Congress on Wednesday demanded a special two-day Assembly session to discuss the deaths of 14 persons after the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony on April 16.

In a letter to Governor Ramesh Bais, state Congress President Nana Patole said that the deaths of 14 ‘Shrisadasyas' after the state-government's function was caused entirely due to the 'unplanned' arrangements by the 'irresponsible' officials.

"Considering the latest details that have emerged, questions have arisen whether the deaths of 14 innocent people were due to sunstroke or a stampede. This amounts to ‘killing' and the state government is now hiding the truth," Patole claimed.

He said that around 20 lakh followers had turned up for the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022' conferred on reformer Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari – revered as Appasaheb – by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

The event was organised at a cost of around Rs 13 crore but led to the deaths of 14 persons who were made to sit in the scorching sun for hours without a tent or marquee, proper drinking water facilities, etc., which was a "very serious and heart-wrenching matter", Patole said.

"The more shocking aspect is that along with sunstroke, there is news emanating that there was a stampede in the unplanned gathering. With around 500 people under treatment, the number of fatalities going up further cannot be ruled out," Patole warned.

He also accused the state government of pointing fingers at Dharmadhikari and others, and demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against all those found guilty.

The Congress, which has already demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis or dismissal of the government, will also organise media gatherings all over Maharashtra on April 24, Patole said.

Earlier, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) had separately demanded a judicial probe by a retired judge into the tragedy, and special operating procedures (SOPs) for such mega-events, which has been partly conceded after the state government on Wednesday banned all open-air public gatherings between 12 noon and 5 p.m., and enhanced compensation to up to Rs 1 crore for the kin of each deceased person, along with free treatment to the injured.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.