Congress demands to declare 2011 caste census immediately

Panaji, Sep 22 (IANS) Stating that BJP will not be allowed to divert attention from public issues, Congress leader Girish Chodankar on Friday demanded to declare 2011 caste census immediately, so the Bahujan Samaj gets justice in reservation.

In an apparent jibe at RSS, BJP and Modi government, he said that women reservation should not become another ‘Jumla’ like crediting 15 lakhs in account of every citizen which was failed promise of the saffron party.

Chodankar addressed a press conference in the Congress House and demanded immediate implementation of the Women Reservation Bill.

Girish Chodankar said that a special session of parliament was called and all were kept in the dark about the business. “People should understand why BJP is doing this, it is only because whenever our leader Rahul Gandhi raises the public issues, BJP tries to divert the attention of the nation,” he said, adding the BJP government is not ready to debate on it.

“There are 90 secretaries in the union government, out of which only three belongs to OBC. This is the situation even by implementation of reservation. Secondly, there are 32.58 lakhs central government staff, out of which only 7 lakhs are OBC,” Chodankar said, adding 6.4 lakhs are working in ‘C’ class.

“Hence there is a need for a caste based census. We had done it in 2011. It is necessary to see the ground reality. In the present reservation for women there is no provision for OBC women,” Chodankar said, adding OBC women should get a reserve quota in this women reservation.

“Women should understand that this bill is only to hoodwink them. If not, then the BJP government should declare the 2011 caste census and implement the bill immediately,” he said.

“RSS and BJP’s DNA is anti-Bahujan Samaj and anti-women. “If not then they should make provision for OBC quota in this reservation,” he alleged.

