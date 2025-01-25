Congress complains to EC over AAP’s ‘derogatory’ post on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Peeved over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s ‘dishonest’ jibe at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and its top Delhi leadership, the Congress party on Saturday moved the Election Commission (EC) to register its complaint.

A delegation of Congress leaders accompanied by a battery of lawyers lodged their protest with the poll body and demanded an urgent direction to the ruling AAP to take down the ‘derogatory’ post.

Congress dubbed the posters, released by AAP on its social media handle this morning, as a brazen attempt to sully the reputation of Congress leaders in election season and also derive political gains by engaging in mudslinging.

It claimed that the post was baseless and malicious, with the sole intention of hurting the image of its leaders.

The controversy emanated this morning with AAP sharing a post on its X handle and projecting its supremo Arvind Kejriwal as the only ‘clean and honest’ leader while painting all others as ‘dishonest’ politicians.

At least, three top Congress leaders featured in that viral post, including LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress party treasurer Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit, the candidate contesting against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, from the New Delhi constituency.

The post also eulogised Kejriwal as the ‘lone warrior’ and projected him as the ‘one who could take on all of them together including the BJP leaders’.

As the post grabbed the spotlight, it set up a war of words between AAP and Congress, the erstwhile alliance partners, with the latter lashing out at the ruling party.

In its complaint before the EC, the Congress party also submitted that it is the same party running smear campaigns, whose own leaders have spent months in jail on corruption charges.

Congress party said that it was a flagrant violation of the model code of conduct and demanded that AAP be directed to remove the concerned post from its social media handle and also to restrain them from such a 'malicious' campaign.

