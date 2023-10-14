Congress CEC for Telangana discusses 70 out of 119 seats

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) At least 70 seats out of Telangana's total 119 were discussed during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, party leaders said.

Kharge chaired the meeting of the CEC at the party headquarters, which was also attended by party MPs Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, Telanagana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy, Screening Committee Chairman K. Muralidharan, state incharge Manikrao Thakre and many others.

The senior leaders discussed the candidates for at least three hours.

Briefing the media later, Muralidharan said: "Today we have discussed 70 out of 119 seats and more discussion is required to finalise all the seats."

He said that the Congress will soon announce the list of all candidates at one time.

The Congress is gearing for coming to power in the southern state in the upcoming assembly elections by defeating the ruling BRS. The party will kick off a yatra in the state on October 18 and Rahul Gandhi will be joining it for three consecutive days till October 20.

The polling for 119 member Telangana Assembly is scheduled on November 30, and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.