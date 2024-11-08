Congress to begin 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' today against AAP govt's policies

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Congress will begin a month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' from Rajghat on Friday to corner the Aam Aadmi Party government on various issues affecting the city.

This yatra is seen as an attempt by the grand old party to regain its lost ground in the city ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year.

The first leg of the Yatra by Congress will feature two significant stops in the heart of Old Delhi on Friday: a Harijan Basti and Haksar Haveli in Sitaram Bazar, the ancestral home of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's mother Kamala Nehru.

After it is flagged off from Rajghat, the yatra will move through Delhi Gate, Asaf Ali Road, Turkman Gate, Sitaram Bazar, Hauz Qazi Chowk, Katra Bariyan and conclude at Fatehpuri.

Senior Congress leadership, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and party General Secretary (Organisation) K.C Venugopal, are likely to attend the yatra.

Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav said they have invited Kharge, Gandhi, and Venugopal while the party's other leaders will also participate in this yatra from time to time and extend their support.

He added that during the Yatra, Congress workers will interact with residents of every Assembly constituency to expose the inaction and incompetence of the AAP government, which squandered the past 10 years in constant fights with Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and the bureaucracy under Kejriwal and Atishi, without doing any constructive work.

Yadav said there was great enthusiasm among Delhi Congress workers to make the Yatra a success.

"Congress workers have taken inspiration from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering over 4,000 km, for the protection of the Constitution and democracy," he said.

On the lines of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress workers and leaders would interact with the people of the city during the 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' and learn about the problems they have been facing in the past 10 years.

The march will start on November 8 from Rajghat, pass through all 70 Assembly constituencies, and conclude in Timarpur on December 4.

It would be held in four phases.

The first phase would cover 16 assembly constituencies starting from Chandni Chowk and the second phase from November 15 to 20 would cover 18 seats.

As many as 16 Assembly constituencies would be covered in the third phase from November 22 to 27 and 20 seats in the fourth from November 29 to December 4.

The Delhi Congress Chief said that the high level of corruption committed by the previous Kejriwal government was evident from the fact that the former Chief Minister, former Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and several MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party went to jail in connection with various corruption and criminal cases, including the liquor scam.

He added it was surprising that Kejriwal was still trying to mislead people and pretend that the broken roads, the toxic air and water, and air pollution due to heavy vehicular traffic were the imagination of the people, and not because of the inefficiency and corruption of the AAP government.

