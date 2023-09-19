Congress attacks Kerala CPI-M for levying fees for taking out marches

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (IANS) Congress in Kerala on Tuesday attacked the ruling CPI-M for deciding to levy a charge ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 for taking out marches.

Leader of Opposition V.D Satheesan said that the Vijayan government is now scared of protests by people and it is reason why the government is restoring to such tactics.

“The order has to be withdrawn. Aren’t you ashamed to put out an order to say that if one has to protest he or she has to pay fee. Vijayan government is scared of protests by the opposition. We will not pay this fee. You can do what you wish to,” Satheesan said.

“What is most surprising is this new rule has been floated by a Communist government as it’s done by the very same people who claim they became a ‘revolutionary’ party by undertaking protests,” said Satheesan.

The government order says that the exemption from paying the fees is applicable only to government educational institutions, public libraries and scientific organisations, which means all political parties from now on will have to Rs 2,000 if it’s being held within the limits of a police station and it will be Rs 4,000 if the place is in the limits of the sub division and Rs 10,000 if it’s at the district headquarters.

