Congress asks leader to delete post on Rohit Sharma after backlash

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Congress party on Monday directed its national spokesperson, Shama Mohamed, to delete her social media post fat-shaming Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma following widespread criticism from political circles and the sports fraternity.

Facing strong backlash, the party high command intervened after being left embarrassed, instructing Mohamed to take down her post, which labelled Sharma a "fat sportsperson." She promptly complied.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera addressed the controversy on X, stating, "Dr Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position."

"She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future," he added.

"The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Khera added.

The controversy erupted during India's match against New Zealand, when Mohamed posted, "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had."

The remark quickly drew criticism from Sharma's fans, who defended his leadership with statistical evidence. The BJP also seized on the controversy, calling it reflective of the Congress' "Emergency mindset."

The next morning, Mohamed attempted to clarify her remarks, insisting they were "generic" and questioning why criticism was not tolerated in a democracy. However, her response failed to diffuse the situation, leaving Congress in damage-control mode.

Amid mounting pressure, the party distanced itself from her remarks and directed her to delete the post. Soon after, Mohamed not only removed the controversial statement but also deleted all related posts in which she had defended herself.

Despite complying with the party's directive, Mohamed has yet to issue a public apology.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.