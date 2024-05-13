Congress and RJD have made appeasement their 'biggest political weapon': PM Modi

Hajipur, May 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed Congress and RJD for having made appeasement "their biggest political weapon" during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"Be it RJD or Congress, both these parties have made appeasement their biggest political weapon. These days you must have seen that every party of the INDI Alliance is saying nasty things about the Ram Mandir. They are teasing you by abusing the Ram Mandir and boycotting it. Will you forgive such people?" questioned PM Modi while addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Hajipur constituency.

Attacking RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, he added: "Their priority is not the people of Bihar but their vote bank. The individual responsible for the 'jungle raj' in Bihar, proven guilty in the fodder scam, now advocates full reservation for Muslims, taking it away from Dalits, backward classes, and tribals. This goes against Baba Saheb Ambedkar's stance against religious reservation. Will the Dalit, backward, and tribal communities of Bihar let RJD and Congress take away their rights?"

Emphasising that he has "immense respect for the strength and wisdom of the people of Bihar", Prime Minister Modi said that it "saddens" him to see "the darkness spread by the 'lantern' people" in the name of social justice.

"They pushed Bihar into poverty and deprivation and built luxurious palaces for themselves... Can such people truly benefit Bihar? RJD-Congress lacks the will to take Bihar forward," stated PM Modi.

"In 10 years of Congress rule, ED had seized only Rs 35 lakh from the entire country and the thieves were still stealing. Whereas in 10 years of the Modi government, Rs 2,200 crore has been confiscated. Thieves have lost their sleep, that is why these people are abusing Modi," he said while criticising the Congress party.

Highlighting BJP's "unwavering dedication" to building a 'Viksit Bharat' and a 'Viksit Bihar', Prime Minister Modi said that he believes in equal participation in decision-making for all.

"Modi's decision to modernise more than 90 railway stations in Bihar reinforces the commitment to job creation. Additionally, the construction of four crore 'pucca' houses across the country, including 40 lakh in Bihar alone, has not only provided shelter but also stimulated economic activity. The procurement of construction materials from local shops has further benefitted Bihar's youth by fostering employment, trade, and entrepreneurial opportunities," he said.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that a vote for the RJD, Congress, or any other alliance would be "futile".

"So, let your vote count, let it shape the future, vote for the NDA," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi started the day by paying obeisance at the historic Gurudwara Takhat Sri Patna Sahib ji, where he also joined 'ardaas', visited the community kitchen and served langar.

The PM took 'karah prasad' - for which he paid through digital payment mode - before being presented with 'sanman patra' by the gurdwara committee and a portrait of Mata Gujri Ji.

