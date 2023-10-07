Congress alleges scam in medicine procurement in Goa

Panaji, Oct 7 (IANS) Congress on Saturday accused the BJP government in Goa of procuring medicines at "exorbitant prices to benefit one top private pharmacy".

Congress leader Girish Chodankar while addressing a press conference claimed that ‘Morepenem (1 GM)’ injection was purchased for Rs 4800, whose lowest cost was Rs 131.50.

Slamming the BJP government and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Chodankar said: "Even cancer patients were not spared from this loot and were asked to purchase costly medicines from this private pharmacy, though its actual cost is low."

He said that the financial position of the state government is "worst with liability around Rs 32,000 crore, despite that taxpayers money is looted".

"We had raised this issue earlier and CAG had also made an observation on this loot. Despite that, the Health Department continued to carry out this loot... We demand that a thorough investigation of this scam should be done. If the government fails to probe this scam, then we will approach the court," the Congress leader added.

Chodankar said: "Recombinant Tissue Plasminogen Activator injection used during treatment of brain stroke was purchased for Rs 29,000, but (its) actual cost was Rs 13,000. Morepenem injection is purchased at Rs 4,800, while its lowest rate was Rs 131.50. One medicine to treat cancer is available at Rs 1,500, but same is sold between Rs 5000 to 6000 at this Pharmacy housed in Goa Medical College."

He further said that since 2018 to 2022, this pharmacy has been provided a "business of Rs 163 crore, that too without following procedure".

"CAG had pointed out about this purchase... On the name of 'emergency' medicines, these (medicines) are being purchased from this particular pharmacy at exorbitant rates and the tendering process was stopped to benefit this firm," he alleged.

Chodankar said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should initiate a vigilance inquiry and prove that he was not working hand in glove with Rane "in this loot".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.