Congress against interest of Assamese people, alleges state BJP chief

Guwahati, Oct 5 (IANS) Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress claiming that the opposition party always worked against the interest of Assamese people.

He said: "Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge opposed the BJP government's decision of awarding Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika. Recently, his son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge opened a front against Assam getting the semiconductor manufacturing unit beating other states in the country. The father-son duo sitting at the top of the Congress party issued anti-Assam statements."

Kalita also alleged that the Congress state unit leaders never opposed the "anti-Assam" moves by top leaders.

"Leaders of the Congress party here must understand that they should first take pride in Assam and the Assamese people," he said.

There have been two rounds of social media spat between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Priyank Kharge.

Recently, hitting out at Priyank Kharge, CM Sarma posted on X, "When a minister from Karnataka speaks about Assam and its semiconductor project, I can only sincerely thank God that in just three and a half years, Assam has been elevated to a position where even Karnataka, one of the most advanced states in our country, recognises our achievements.”

"Assam Congress leaders must understand that the state was now in a position to negotiate with major companies and compel them to invest here. Once known for militancy, Assam is now on the verge of becoming a hub for the semiconductor revolution," he added.

Earlier, Priyank had questioned why Assam and Gujarat are getting semiconductor manufacturing units.

Priyank also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying "CM @himantabiswa ji, PM @narendramodi and you protecting your respective State's interests are considered "masterstrokes" and if I protect Karnataka's interests, it is considered being anti- Assam?"

He also tagged BJP state president of Karnataka Vijayendra Yediyurappa in his post, "Jokers of @BJP4Karnataka, do you agree on this? Hoping Sri. @BYVijayendra will share his invaluable insights on this."

Moreover, the Karnataka Congress minister asked further why the Prime Minister did not give two semiconductor manufacturing units to Assam and Karnataka and one to Gujarat.

