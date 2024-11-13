Cong tampered with Constitution by releasing manifesto in silent period: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has accused the Congress party of violating the Constitution and election rules, urging the Election Commission to take immediate action.

Addressing the media at the BJP national headquarters here on Wednesday, Patra said, “Today, November 13, is the day of voting in Jharkhand. The Constitution celebrates democracy through free and fair elections, which is a testament to India's democratic values. But the Congress, a national party, has a history of disregarding the Constitution. The 48 hours before voting constitute a silent period during which no party is allowed to campaign or release any election manifesto. This rule is well-known and widely respected.”

"Despite being fully aware of these rules," Patra remarked, "The Congress party chose to release its manifesto on November 12, just a day before the first phase of voting in Jharkhand. This is a clear violation of the silent period and a blatant tampering with the Constitution."

Patra went on to claim that this was not the first instance of such behaviour by the Congress. He criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disregarding the Election Commission’s authority and continually speaking against it.

"By releasing the manifesto during the silent period, the Congress has shown contempt for the election process," Patra asserted, adding that the BJP's state unit has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission demanding action.

Patra also alleged that the Congress party's recent move in Karnataka, where they allegedly proposed a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public tenders till the tune of Rs 1 crore, is an attempt to undermine reservations meant for SCs, STs, and OBCs.

He accused the Congress and JMM of betraying the people of Jharkhand with similar plans to reallocate reservations to Muslims.

When asked about the Supreme Court’s decision related to the bulldozer case, Patra reiterated the BJP’s respect for the rule of law.

"The Supreme Court’s verdict applies not to one state but to the entire country. We believe in the rule of law and the Constitution. Any action taken outside these bounds has provisions for correction. Fear among criminals is a sign of good governance, while the public should feel secure," he said, affirming the BJP's support for the Supreme Court's decision.

