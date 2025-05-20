Cong steps up offensive, questions Centre’s silence on ‘forewarning’ Pak and Trump’s ceasefire claims

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Stepping up attack at the Centre over claims of avenging the Pahalgam massacre and the ceasefire ‘understanding’ in the middle of military conflict, the Congress party on Tuesday said the government owes an answer to the nation on multiple questions.

Pawan Khera, while speaking to IANS, said, “The government must answer why the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar forewarned Pakistan ahead of Operation Sindoor, which in turn, led to the escape of most wanted terrorists like Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed from their hideouts.”

He demanded that the government come clean on why the information about Operation Sindoor was given to Pakistan, prior to India's military strikes and why the External Affairs Minister as well as the Prime Minister are silent on the issue.

Khera also tore into the Modi government over its silence on US President Donald Trump’s claims that it was his administration which brokered a truce between the two nations.

He demanded answers to why India announced a ceasefire 'understanding' when our forces were hitting Pakistan hard.

“Donald Trump stated not just once but seven times that it was at his insistence and warning of disruption of trade that the two countries agreed to a ceasefire. Why the Prime Minister or any of his ministers is not contesting this claim,” he asked.

He further asked, “Why was the government evasive on answers regarding the Pahalgam carnage? Who is to blame for intelligence failure, and why has no one been held accountable?”

Congress leader also asked why the people of Poonch were not informed beforehand. Notably, after India hit multiple targets inside Pakistan, the latter resorted to heavy mortar shelling across the border, inflicting heavy damage in Poonch and resulting in over a dozen deaths.

The chairman of AICC’s Media and Publicity Department, when questioned on Nishan-e-Pakistan jibe by BJP, a swipe targeted at Rahul Gandhi, said that it was their leaders, including Morarji Desai and Lal Krishna Advani, who stood in line for the honour because of their affinity and appreciation of Pakistani icons.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.