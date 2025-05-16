Cong stands with SS-UBT in the fight to protect 'Maharashtra Dharma': Harshwardhan Sapkal

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Hitting out at the BJP, the Maharashtra unit of Congress on Friday said it stands with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the fight to protect democracy, the Constitution, and Maharashtra Dharma.

State unit Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal after his meeting with Thackeray at 'Matoshree', said: "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is out to destroy Maharashtra Dharma and it is dismantling the Constitution and the democratic system. To counter this, the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the INDIA bloc are working together. Congress will stand with any party that joins the fight against the BJP. We are with Shiv Sena to protect democracy, the Constitution, and Maharashtra Dharma.”

Sapkal, who had met NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar two days ago, said his meeting with Thackeray was a courtesy visit during which several issues were discussed "in a positive manner".

He stated that the thoughts of Prabodhankar Thackeray (who was a writer and a social reformer) remain relevant even today.

The Congress leader said that in his writings, Prabodhankar Thackeray explained what Maharashtra Dharma should stand for.

"Contrary to the ideology outlined in his book "Devancha Dharm va Dharmachi Devale", the BJP today is on a path of religious destruction. The BJP is against democracy and the Constitution. To protect democracy, the Constitution, and the Maharashtra Dharma inspired by Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar, a united struggle must be waged in the coming times. Discussions were also held regarding the upcoming local self-government elections,” he said.

Sapkal said that Congress has authorised its local leadership to make alliance-related decisions for the upcoming civic and local body elections.

Once the official notification is issued, allied parties will come together and decide accordingly.

During the visit, Uddhav Thackeray gifted Sapkal a photography book on Lonar Lake, a book of caricatures by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, and a book featuring photographs of the Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage. In return, Harshvardhan Sapkal presented him with a book based on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The meeting between Thackeray and Sapkal came a day after veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram voiced concerns about the INDIA bloc, saying he was not sure if the opposition alliance was still intact.

"If the alliance is totally intact, I will be very happy. But it shows at the seams that it is frayed,” he remarked.

However, he hoped that the alliance can still be put together, there's still time.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.