Cong spreading anarchy, Rahul a political villain: Vijay Sinha

Patna, Aug 21 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him 'shameless', adding that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha should apologise to the country.

Speaking at a programme here, Sinha branded the Congress MP not just an opponent but a "political villain", alleging that he and his allies stage dramas whenever elections approach.

“Sometimes they sow the seeds of anarchy, sometimes they attempt to break social harmony,” Sinha said, adding that both Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav treat politics as a family inheritance, as if power was a birthright and the people mere bonded subjects.

In a sarcastic tone, the Bihar Deputy CM questioned how leaders born with a golden spoon could ever understand the pain of the common people.

He also accused them of targeting Constitutional institutions to create the illusion that democracy was in danger.

Recalling a recent incident in Lakhisarai, Sinha alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s visit reflected attempts to revive ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar.

He described the reported misbehaviour with government employees as a “Jungle Raj ki Pathshala” and stressed that Bihar now has the governance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and not RJD chief "Lalu Prasad’s drama".

He further described Rahul Gandhi -- a former Congress president -- as a curse for the country, warning that disrespecting Constitutional bodies would ultimately deepen the crisis in democracy.

Amid his sharp political barbs, the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted development projects, announcing that on August 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the six-lane bridge on the Ganga river.

Calling it a symbol of the flowing Ganga of development, Sinha said that Bihar is moving towards ‘Vikasraj’ (era of development) and not Gundaraj.

Sinha’s fiery remarks underline how the upcoming Bihar elections are set to witness not just a clash of agendas and development claims, but also intense verbal duels between rival leaders.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.