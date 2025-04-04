Cong slams BJP over Waqf Bill; accuses party of undermining democracy with majoritarian mindset

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Friday strongly criticised the BJP-led government, accusing it of undermining democratic principles and asserting that the ruling party’s actions were driven by a majoritarian mindset. His remarks came after both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, following marathon debates.

Speaking to IANS, Tariq Anwar said, “The BJP does not believe in democracy. They have a majoritarian mood and a mindset that, since we are in the majority, we can do whatever we want, demolish anything we want, and all should follow that path."

“They do not care about the Constitution, traditions, culture, or values. Their only aim is to polarise votes, incite hatred, and create distrust among people. They have been following this path since 2014, and they have not shown any signs of changing course," he added.

Anwar further praised the Opposition leaders who voted against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, highlighting the unity of the INDIA Bloc.

“We will praise and thank them. The way the entire INDIA Bloc stood together on this issue was commendable. We believe that on national issues, in the interest of the country and its people, we will raise our voices together and walk in solidarity,” he stated.

Speaking about the Congress' next steps following the Bill’s passage, Anwar said, “Now, only one option is left. Since the BJP, taking advantage of its majority, did not listen to any arguments, ignored constitutional provisions, and continued to push its agenda, the only way forward is the judiciary."

"The Congress will approach the Supreme Court, and many others, including organisations, will also take this step. What has happened is not in the interest of the country, but in the interest of communal sentiments,” he asserted.

Anwar also responded to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent accusations against the Waqf Board for allegedly encroaching on public and historical lands across the state.

“You can say anything for the sake of saying. However, people have openly shared their concerns, and we have the judiciary and the Constitution to address these issues. If someone claims our land, they must provide valid documents and proof. The same applies to the Waqf Board. If there are disputes, they can be resolved through the judiciary, High Court, or Supreme Court. The previous Bill had provisions for such cases, where disputes could be taken to the tribunal and, if unresolved, escalated to higher courts,” he explained.

“This Bill is a clear attempt by the BJP to assert its dominance and undermine the constitutional process,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that the Waqf Board’s “arbitrary claims” over public properties and historical sites would no longer be tolerated.

“Those who are loyal to the nation will always find their path ahead,” Adityanath said, alleging that the Waqf Board’s actions resembled those of a “land mafia.”

The Rajya Sabha approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the early hours of Friday with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, following an intense debate. The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill just a day earlier after nearly 12 hours of discussions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.