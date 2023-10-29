Cong scurries for Plan B, eyes BSP and RLD, as tensions with SP mount

Lucknow, Oct 29 (IANS) As differences seem to be cropping up among some of the parties of the INDIA bloc formed in view of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress is busy looking for alternatives.

Though the party is seen with SP but it wants to ally with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Political experts say that Congress has been looking forward to play the role of boss in the INDIA bloc since the beginning. That’s why it waited for the Karnataka elections and only after the results were in its favour, the party started looking at the leadership role in the alliance.

Congress is worried about Uttar Pradesh as the party knows that it cannot do anything alone. Therefore, it had allied with SP, but now their ties have suffered over seat-sharing regarding Madhya Pradesh elections. In such a situation, Congress wants to keep the options open for BSP as well as RLD.

According to sources, both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka are trying to have an alliance with BSP. Leaders of both the Congress and BSP parties of UP are also in favour of an alliance. Though, Mayawati has refused to join NDA as well as INDIA many times.

But people from Congress say that before the elections, they will bring them into their fold. No official statement has come from Congress or BSP regarding this, but lots of discussions are going on among the leaders.

Over seat-sharing in Madhya Pradesh between UP Congress President Ajay Rai and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, there is a tension between the two parties at the state level. However, the top leadership of Congress is completely silent in this matter and it is looking at BSP and RLD as alternatives.

A senior Congress leader on anonymity said, “Right now our organisation is not in such a position that the party can single-handedly win 80 seats in UP. Therefore, the party wants to keep the options open for BSP so that if SP puts pressure, then elections can be comfortably contested with BSP.”

A senior leader of BSP said, “Behenji (Mayawati) so far does not want to form an alliance with any party. But it is difficult to rule out any possibility in politics. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP had entered the fray in alliance with SP, but the experience has not been good for BSP.”

“If anything happens in the future, Mayawati will play the lead role, because Congress is not in a position in UP from where it can impose its conditions on BSP,” the BSP leader said.

Senior political analyst Virendra Singh Rawat says, “There is talk of a mutual alliance between Congress, RLD and BSP. No one is denying the possibility. In Rajasthan, Congress and BJP are the only two parties facing each other. If Congress has an alliance with BSP and RLD, it can have double benefit.”

Firstly, both these parties will not be able to put much pressure on Congress. Congress may benefit from this in Haryana and Western UP, because RLD has influence among Jats in some places in Western UP, Haryana and Rajasthan. There is a chunk of Dalit vote bank in BSP which can benefit Congress. Their seats may also increase.

RLD state president Ramashish Rai says, “It would be better if the opposition parties fought under the banner of INDIA bloc. We are in talks with Congress for contesting from some seats in Rajasthan, which will be revealed in a day or two. All our nine MLAs are engaged in campaigning for Congress in Rajasthan.”

“Our people say that BSP’s joining the INDIA alliance will be of great benefit. It has a big vote bank. Efforts should be made to include BSP in the alliance, because there are many challenges in 2024. BSP has a bigger vote bank than SP. The equation is completely different in the Lok Sabha elections. The largest party Congress should definitely lead the INDIA bloc. The constituent parties should concentrate towards the goal instead of fighting among themselves.”

Senior political analyst Ratanmani Lal says, “There is an attempt to form an alliance with BSP before the Lok Sabha elections as a war of words is going on with SP regarding seats in Madhya Pradesh. In such a situation, SP can put pressure on Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. Because Congress will not be able to do anything alone in UP. For this reason, it is willing to go with BSP. Congress can get something in UP by coming together with BSP.”

“Congress does not believe in SP. RLD has been its old ally. RLD is not very happy with some developments in SP. If it gets a chance, it can leave SP and join Congress,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi says, “Congress has been taking initiative from day one to bring like-minded political parties on one platform. BSP has a huge support base in UP. Under the BJP government, Dalits are being tortured the most in the state; the government is standing with the criminals.”

“BJP leaders are threatening to change the Constitution from time to time, we want like-minded political parties, who are fighting to save the Constitution, who are advocates of people's rights. They should become a part of the INDIA bloc under the leadership of Congress, the national leadership has to take a decision regarding BSP,” Awasthi stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.