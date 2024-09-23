Cong says 'discrepancies' in CCE preliminary exam results, urges Gujarat CM to address

Ahmedabad, Sep 23 (IANS) The Gujarat Congress has raised concerns over discrepancies in the recently declared results of the Competitive Civil Exam (CCE) Preliminary Examination and has written a letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, urging immediate corrective action.

The results, announced by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on September 19 have reportedly led to dissatisfaction among candidates, particularly those from reserved categories, the Congress leaders alleged.

According to the Congress, many deserving candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and even the general (OPEN) category have been unable to qualify for the CCE Main Exam due to issues related to cutoff marks and merit list errors.

The party pointed out that GPSC had previously offered category-wise relaxations for similar exams, such as Class 1/2 and Class 3 level exams. However, many candidates were deprived of these relaxations this time, causing significant distress.

In the letter to the Chief Minister, the Congress party emphasized that the newly applied standards had led to unfair treatment of backward category candidates. The party expressed concern over the systemic oversight and demanded a review of the merit list and cutoffs to ensure fairness in the selection process.

The Congress further stated that this issue has created unnecessary challenges for candidates from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The letter concluded with an appeal to the Gujarat government to take swift action and ensure that the GPSC rectifies the situation, safeguarding the rights of all affected candidates.

On September 21, Congress urged CM Patel to increase the number of vacancies for Secondary and Higher Secondary Teaching Assistants and extend the age limit for TET-1 and TET-2 qualified candidates. Dr Manish Doshi, Spokesperson of the state Congress, claimed that the government’s announcement of 7,500 vacancies was insufficient, as over 38,000 candidates have already passed the TET exams in Gujarat, many of whom are nearing the upper age limit.

Congress claimed that this delay in recruitment has put thousands of eligible candidates at risk of missing their opportunity. "If 15,000 vacancies are announced instead of the current 7,500, it would ensure justice for most qualified candidates," said Dr Doshi. He further called for simultaneous recruitment announcements for government and grant-in-aid schools to help alleviate the teacher shortage in Gujarat’s schools.

