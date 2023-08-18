Cong MLA Kuzhalnaden’s house measured, after he attacks CM Vijayan, daughter

Kochi, Aug 18 (IANS) A few days after Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnaden attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter, the local officials attached to the Revenue department on Friday came knocking at his ancestral house here to measure his land.

Accompanied by a good number of staff, the revenue officials arrived at his house in the presence of the media and said they were probing a complaint that the legislator had altered the condition of his land.

B.Sajeesh, the surveyor who oversaw the measurement protocols, said that they have completed their work.

“Now we will go back and once the detailed report is ready , it will be handed over to the higher officials. Our job is done,” he stated.

Kuzhalnaden said that he welcomes any probe and what happened today is not happening for the first time.

“Based on a previous complaint, the survey officials had conducted a detailed survey and now again they are back. I have no issues to abide by the law and my only request is that my aged mother and an unwell sibling should not be troubled. I am ready to cooperate and will always cooperate with any probe by any agency,” said Kuzhalnaden.

The youth wing of the CPI(M)- DYFI activists marched towards the house of Kuzhalnaden shouting slogans asking him to resign as he is a law breaker and has amassed huge wealth.

Early this week, Ernakulam district CPI(M) Secretary C.N Mohanan alleged that the Congress MLA is engaged in tax evasion and has amassed huge assets which are more than his known source of income and the explanation that was given by him doesn’t answer what they have asked.

While the revenue department has started to put the whistle blower legislator under duress, the Vigilance department is also perusing a complaint that they have received against the legislator’s sources of income, he remains calm and has asked the CPI(M) to depute some top leader of theirs to a one to one open debate.

CPI(M) has been targetting Kuzhalnaden after he criticised Vijayan and his daughter.

Kuzhalnaden also criticised the Chief Minister’s daughter when he released her IT returns showing lapses in running her IT firm.

